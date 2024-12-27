Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse restaurant brings new Brazilian cuisine to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse restaurant has opened its doors in Indianapolis, bringing Gaucho traditions and the best of Brazilian cuisine to the city.

Located just across the Fashion Mall at the heart of Keystone at the Crossing, Terra Gaucha offers fire-roasted premium cuts carved tableside, Brazilian cuisine at the Gourmet Hot and Cold Table, velvety desserts and handcrafted classic cocktails.

Terra Gaucha Manager Kate McKinney and Operations Partner Ronaldo Chiesa joined us on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the new restaurant and share some of their excellent dishes.

From left to right: Terra Gaucha Operations Partner Ronaldo Chiesa, Terra Gaucha Manager Kate McKinney, “Life.Style.Live!” Host Cody Adams, “Life.Style.Live!” Reporter Marlee Thomas.

In the first segment, Kate and Ronaldo shared delicious foods like a Caprese salad, smoked salmon and a delightful picanha steak.

12-27-24 Terra Gaucha Pt.2

In the second segment, Kate and Ronaldo shared a delectable dessert at Terra Gaucha: a delicious papaya cream!

Papaya Cream at Terra Gaucha (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

HOURS

LUNCH HOURS:

MON – FRI: 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

BRUNCH HOURS:

SAT– SUN: 11:30 a.m. –3:00 p.m.



DINNER HOURS:

MON – THU: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

FRI – SAT: 3:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

SUN: 3:00 p.m. – 09:00 p.m.

Terra Gaucha Caprese Salad (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH) Terra Gaucha Smoked Salmon (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH) Various meats available at Terra Gaucha (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)