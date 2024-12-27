49°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
49° Indianapolis

Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse restaurant brings new Brazilian cuisine to Indianapolis

12-27-24 Terra Gaucha

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse restaurant has opened its doors in Indianapolis, bringing Gaucho traditions and the best of Brazilian cuisine to the city.

Located just across the Fashion Mall at the heart of Keystone at the Crossing, Terra Gaucha offers fire-roasted premium cuts carved tableside, Brazilian cuisine at the Gourmet Hot and Cold Table, velvety desserts and handcrafted classic cocktails.

Terra Gaucha Manager Kate McKinney and Operations Partner Ronaldo Chiesa joined us on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the new restaurant and share some of their excellent dishes.

Terra Gaucha
From left to right: Terra Gaucha Operations Partner Ronaldo Chiesa, Terra Gaucha Manager Kate McKinney, “Life.Style.Live!” Host Cody Adams, “Life.Style.Live!” Reporter Marlee Thomas.

In the first segment, Kate and Ronaldo shared delicious foods like a Caprese salad, smoked salmon and a delightful picanha steak.

12-27-24 Terra Gaucha Pt.2

In the second segment, Kate and Ronaldo shared a delectable dessert at Terra Gaucha: a delicious papaya cream!

Papaya Cream at Terra Gaucha (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

HOURS 

LUNCH HOURS: 
MON – FRI: 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. 

BRUNCH HOURS
SAT– SUN: 11:30 a.m. –3:00 p.m. 
 
DINNER HOURS: 
MON – THU: 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. 
FRI – SAT: 3:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. 
SUN: 3:00 p.m. – 09:00 p.m. 

Terra Gaucha Caprese Salad (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)
Terra Gaucha Smoked Salmon (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)
Various meats available at Terra Gaucha (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)
Terra Gaucha’s most popular cut of meat is Picanha, a tender cut of beef from the rump of a cow. (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Danville Bypass by 2040? Town...
Community Connection Contributor /
Most Americans blame insurance profits,...
National News /
Experience relaxation and rejuvenation at...
Life.Style.Live! /
KFC’s newest store looks absolutely...
Business /
Bad Bunny announces a new...
Entertainment /
Israeli troops burn north Gaza...
International News /
Chinese man sentenced to death...
International News /
KFC opens new chicken tender...
Business /