The Cabaret prepares for 2025 season, ‘Wicked’-inspired Valentine’s Day performance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Cabaret opens its 2025 Winter-Spring Season with “Wicked”-inspired joy, Gleeful revelations, and a fresh take on classic jazz as it brings a thrilling roster including six Tony and Grammy award-winning and nominated stars and 14 world-class performances to its renowned stage and local classrooms.

“Life.Style.Live!” Host Cody Adams poses with CEO and Artistic Director of The Cabaret, Shannon Forsell. (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 14.

A show at The Cabaret is a great way to experience the arts in Indy.

It’s a beautiful venue in the heart of downtown located near several popular destinations as well as favorite restaurants.

Guests can enjoy food and libations offered by the Jazz Kitchen at each show, with no food or drink minimums.

The first show is on Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day) with two-time Tony winner and legendary leading man Norbert Leo Butz, who originated the role of Fiyero in “Wicked” (also Catch Me If You Can, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Big Fish).

Patti Murin (Glinda on national tour) and Derek Klena (also a Fiyero in the 10th Anniversary production) brings it to 20 total “Wicked” stars who have performed at The Cabaret.