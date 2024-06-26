The Corner Bar to host event honoring the life and legacy of River James

The Corner Bar, a pub on the south side of Indianapolis, has become a popular spot for those who enjoy great food and lively music.

This pub offers live music performances five nights a week, creating a vibrant atmosphere for its guests.

The pub is a 21-and-over establishment, ensuring an adult-friendly environment where guests can relax and enjoy the evening.

For those interested in upcoming events or specific details about the yard parties, the pub regularly updates its Facebook page.

This pub looks forward to hosting a concert tribute to River James, a singer and songwriter who passed away from cancer on February 15, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love and music.

This pub looks forward to hosting a concert tribute to River James, a singer and songwriter who passed away from cancer on February 15, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of love and music.

All the funds raise from this event will go toward producing a documentary film titled “River James: A Life & Legacy.”