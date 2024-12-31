Night Owl Country Band celebrates New Year’s Eve with performance at AJ’s Bar and Grill

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Tuesday, Night Owl Country Band performed live on “Life.Style.Live!” and shared details on their upcoming New Year’s Eve show at AJ’s Bar and Grill, located at 9755 Fall Creek Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46256. The performance will begin at 8:30 p.m. tonight.

The band will be celebrating its Tenth Anniversary in 2025. They will be touring next year with shows in Louisville, Pennsylvania and Alabama.

The band will also be adding two new members to their group: Sarah Lee Chapman and Avery Tallent. Sarah will play mandolin, singing harmony and some lead vocals part-time. Avery will be playing bass, singing baritone and some lead vocals.

In the upcoming year, the group will release a new album titled “The Owl Harvest.”

To learn more about Night Owl Country Band and their music, click here.