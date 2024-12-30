Monday Jolt: Tinker Coffee Company

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We’re continuing our Monday Jolt series where we spotlight local coffee shops in the area.

Today we’re talking about Tinker Coffee Company.

Tinker Coffee Company is adjusting well to its new location in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood.

Tinker Coffee Firehouse recently opened inside what was previously a fire station.

Marlee Thomas stopped by the local coffee shop for today’s Monday Jolt segment.

She spoke with the Cafe Manager at Tinker, Libby Baert.

Tinker has a few different locations throughout Indy, including the roastery.

The Roastery is open to the public and is the place where source and roast all of their coffees.

“Tinker coffee was born 10 years ago just roasting coffee for the local area,” Libby said. “Now we have this beautiful new location that we’re really excited to be in and it’s an old firehouse.”

When guests step inside, they’ll still see characteristics that represent the firehouse, such as the large garage doors.

“What’s great is that every location we open, we build a little bit more,” Libby said. “So here we’re open later, we have beet and wine, and we’re playing with dinner options as well.”

“Having people feel seen, valued and welcome is very important to me and to our company,” Libby said. “So when we figure out where we want to open a location that’s really the heart of the decision because we want to be part of the community and invite people in.”

If you would like more information about Tinker Coffee Company, click here.