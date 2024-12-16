Top toys for the 2024 holiday season: must-have gifts for kids of all ages

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The holiday season is right around the corner, and it’s time to start thinking about the perfect gifts for the kids in your life. From plush collectibles to high-flying aerial stunts, the 2024 holiday season has something for everyone. Here’s a round-up of the hottest toys to add to your shopping list this year.

1. Bears vs Donuts – Cepia

Price: $4.99 | Available: Five Below, Walmart

Bears vs Donuts is the perfect addition to any toy collection, combining adorably plush, bean-filled creatures with a playful twist. The cuddly Bears stand at just 4 inches tall, soft to the touch, and absolutely irresistible. Whether they’re camping, hiking, or simply enjoying a sweet pastry, these Bears are sure to steal kids’ hearts. Meanwhile, their donut counterparts are as round as they are cute, offering a delightful variety of flavors (er, styles) that kids will adore. Perfect for ages 4+, these adorable companions are the kind of toy that brings endless smiles.

2. Stumble Guys x Barbie Plush Buddies – PMI Kids World

Price: $9.97 | Available: Walmart

A limited-edition collaboration, the Stumble Guys x Barbie Plush Buddies bring the popular game to life in a whole new way. This exclusive collection features four characters—Barbie, Ken, Mr. Stumble and Brooklyn—and they’re only available at Walmart for a limited time in November 2024. Fans of the Stumble Guys game can now take these characters on the go, or simply use them to spruce up their space. And the fun doesn’t stop there! The Dream Dash map in the game is also available while the plush collection is on shelves, offering fans an immersive experience. For ages 8+, these plush buddies are a must-have for collectors and gamers alike.

3. Koosh Slingshot – PlayMonster

Price: $14.99 | Available: Amazon, Target

The Koosh Slingshot takes classic fun to new heights. Test your aim and see how far you can make the mini Koosh balls fly with this easy-to-use slingshot. Perfect for kids aged six and up, this toy includes three Koosh balls, which are stored inside the slingshot’s handle for convenience. Whether you’re competing with friends or practicing your aim, the Koosh Slingshot is a thrilling, active toy that encourages outdoor play.

4. Sonic Chargers Fire Hawk – Wecool

Price: $19.99 | Available: Target

Get ready for high-flying action with the Sonic Chargers Fire Hawk! This dynamic flying toy offers three different flight modes—15 seconds, 30 seconds or unlimited—allowing kids to create their own aerial stunts. With the ability to get up to 30 flights on a single charge, the Fire Hawk is perfect for both indoor and outdoor play. Featuring bright LED lights, the Fire Hawk promises dazzling night-time flights that will amaze any young adventurer. Ideal for ages eight and up, this toy delivers hours of excitement and fun.

5. Grip N’ Stack Silicone and Wood Blocks – Hape

Price: $19.99 | Available: Target

For the little ones, the Grip N’ Stack Silicone and Wood Blocks from Hape are the ideal gift. Designed for babies and toddlers as young as 6 months, these blocks are perfect for small hands to grip, stack and explore. The colorful set includes 10 blocks, each featuring the alphabet, numbers, and patterns, encouraging learning through play. The removable silicone sides make them easy to clean, making this an essential and educational gift for toddlers this holiday season.

6. Disney ILY 4Ever Fashion Dolls – Stitch and Jack & Sally – Jakks Pacific

Price: $29.99 each | Available: Walmart

For the fashion-forward kid in your life, the Disney ILY 4Ever Fashion Dolls are a must-have. Featuring Stitch and the iconic Jack & Sally, these dolls let kids express their creativity with mix-and-match outfits, shoes, a purse, and additional accessories. With 10 pieces included for endless outfit combinations, this toy offers hours of imaginative fun. Perfect for kids aged six and up, these dolls are an excellent way to celebrate the magic of Disney while unleashing kids’ personal style.

The 2024 holiday season is shaping up to be one full of fun, learning, and adventure. Whether it’s plush pals, thrilling aerial toys or educational building blocks, these top toys are guaranteed to make the season bright. Get your shopping started early, because these hot items won’t last long!