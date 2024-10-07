Travel expert Rachel Rudwall reveals top fall destinations, family travel hacks

Travel expert Rachel Rudwall, an Emmy-nominated TV host and producer, shared her top tips for fall travel, highlighting that autumn is the ideal time to plan a getaway. “Fall is the best time because it is not high season anymore, which means it’s cheaper and less crowded,” she explained. Rudwall, known for her work on the Travel Channel’s “Epic List” and HLN’s “Vacation Chasers,” emphasized that fall weather and foliage make for perfect travel conditions.

For those looking to maximize their travel experience, Rudwall recommends staying at a Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel. “These one-of-a-kind hotels are in amazing destinations worldwide,” she said, adding that guests can also earn Wyndham rewards points, which brings them closer to future free trips. Cities like Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and New Orleans were mentioned as great fall destinations, with luxurious amenities like spas and world-class entertainment.

Rudwall also highlighted Michigan as a top fall destination, particularly for its fall colors and fresh produce. “Michigan offers those brilliant oranges, yellows, and reds, making it perfect for a scenic drive or outdoor adventure,” she noted, urging travelers to plan their trip at michigan.org.

For families, Rudwall suggested packing Boron Sleep Calm to help with travel-related sleep disruptions, especially when traveling with young children. She also stressed the importance of travel insurance, particularly an annual plan, which can reimburse out-of-pocket costs for flights, hotels, and tours while providing medical coverage.

To learn more about her fall travel tips, Rudwall directed viewers to tipsontv.com.

