Talkin’ Turkeys with Amazon John and Meerkat Mills of Silly Safaris

With Thanksgiving approaching, Amazon John and Meerkat Mills of Silly Safaris brought a domestic turkey named Jenny to highlight the importance of animal education and appreciation. Unlike turkeys commonly associated with holiday dinners, Jenny is a pet and has been officially pardoned.

Turkeys are often misunderstood, according to Mills. “Turkeys are very sweet. They’re actually really, really loving animals. They love to be pet,” he explained. Jenny, a domestic turkey, demonstrated her docile nature by calmly allowing interaction and even appearing to relax as her eyes closed.

Understanding Turkeys

Jenny’s unique physical features, like her snood and wattles, play roles in her physiology. “Her snood helps her thermoregulate,” Mills said, pointing out that she was panting under the warm studio lights, similar to how a dog cools off. Male turkeys display much larger, more colorful snoods to attract mates, while the feature on females like Jenny is less pronounced.

Wild turkeys are significantly different from their domestic counterparts. “Wild turkeys are very stately and smart birds. They can fly, move quickly, and are incredibly resourceful,” Mills said. Benjamin Franklin even advocated for the turkey as the national bird, believing it to be a more fitting symbol of the United States than the bald eagle.

While Jenny is a domestic turkey raised as a pet, most domestic turkeys are bred for food. “The difference between a wild turkey and a domestic bird is pretty stark,” Mills noted. Domestic turkeys are bred for size and typically have a shorter lifespan.

Turkeys and Their Place in the Ecosystem

Turkeys, both wild and domestic, have ancient origins, with some of their features resembling those of dinosaurs. “Look at her feet—like a T. rex,” Mills pointed out, referencing their evolutionary history. In the wild, turkeys are omnivorous and eat a variety of foods, including bugs, lizards, vegetables, and nuts.

Wild turkeys are not only agile but also capable of flight, unlike heavier domestic breeds. “She’s too heavy to fly,” Mills explained. “Domestic turkeys are bred for size, while wild turkeys are leaner and more agile.”

Promoting Education Through Animal Interaction

Silly Safaris, known for its engaging animal education programs, encourages understanding and appreciation of animals through close interactions. “Education is key so that we appreciate all of these things in our world,” Amazon John emphasized. By introducing animals like Jenny, Silly Safaris aims to foster a deeper connection between people and wildlife.

For more information about Silly Safaris' educational programs or to schedule a visit for a school or organization, visit SillySafaris.com.