Turning Point Family Worship Center: changing lives through ministry, education and charity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Turning Point Family Worship Center, located at 4501 N Post RD, is making a profound impact through its ministry, educational and philanthropic efforts. Led by Pastor Tim Harris, the church has become a cornerstone in the community, providing both spiritual guidance and support.

One of the church’s key initiatives is its highly-regarded school, which serves around 300 Pre-K through 8th grade students. Though the school is affiliated with the church, Pastor Harris estimates that only around 10% of its students come from the congregation, with the remaining 90% attending from the local area. The school has become a pathway to success, helping students pursue careers in fields like law and medicine.

Pastor Harris, who also owns the local business Harrison and Ford, LLC, has used his platform to drive significant community outreach. In 2023, the church distributed over $20 million worth of goods through programs like “Deborah’s Place,” which supplies hospitals, the police force and local organizations. The church’s philanthropic reach extends beyond Indianapolis, providing goods to organizations in cities like St. Louis and Atlanta.

“I’m a unique pastor,” Pastor Harris said. “I’ve never taken an offering, and in fact, we haven’t lifted an offering since April of 2020. And so, Turning Point is about giving back.”

With a focus on education, service and community outreach, Turning Point Family Worship Center is dedicated to transforming lives and making a lasting difference in Indianapolis and beyond.

To learn more about Turning Point Family Worship Center, click here.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY TURNING POINT FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER.