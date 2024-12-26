Ujamaa Community Bookstore celebrates Kwanzaa, promotes community growth

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Ujamaa Community Bookstore is celebrating Kwanzaa, a cultural holiday honoring family, community and heritage. The annual, week-long holiday takes place between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 each year.

We spoke with Alecia Barns, a literacy coach at Ujamaa Community Bookstore, to learn about the holiday and initiatives at Ujamaa.

Located at 2424 Doctor M.L.K. Jr. St., Ujamaa Community Bookstore is more than just a bookstore—it’s a hub of hope, growth and cultural pride. The bookstore was founded following the closure of a local library.

Ujamaa’s mission is simple yet profound: to educate, empower and uplift.

Barns encourages folks to visit the bookstore, which carries titles about Kwanzaa.

Part of Flanner House Community Center, which has served the neighborhood for 126 years, Ujamas fosters a sense of unity through its unique approach to cooperative economics. This means reinvesting in the community by supporting local initiatives.

Ujamaa has many programs that give directly back to the community like a bodega that provides fresh, affordable produce, a farm growing fruits and vegetables, and greenhouses selling plants—all contributing to a sustainable, vibrant neighborhood. Ujamaa is also home to a mental wellness facility focusing on Afrocentric care.