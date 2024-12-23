Urban Awareness Gardens showcases tasty pasteurized meatballs and organic baguettes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday, Jason Michael Thomas from Urban Awareness Gardens visited the “Life.Style.Live!” set to whip up some delicious pasteurized meatballs sourced from the local Becker Farms. The meatballs are cooked in a rich tomato sauce and topped with Nightshade grated cheese from the local Tulip Tree Creamery.

In the first segment, Jason preps the meatballs by combining ingredients, rolling them into a round shape, and browning them.

In the second segment, Jason shares his hand-crafted baguettes sold at the Broad Ripple Farmer’s Market each week. The baguettes are made using organic ingredients and are free from chemicals like glyphosate. The baguettes are a perfect alternative to store-bought bread that can cause bloating or discomfort among some consumers.

Jason places his meatballs on the sliced baguette for a flavorful small dish.