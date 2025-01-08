Verizon announces first-ever Super Bowl FanFest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Now’s your chance to take a selfie from the fifty-yard line at a first-of-its-kind Super Bowl party.

Verizon has announced it’s first-ever Super Bowl FanFest, bringing Super Bowl 59 to all 30 NFL markets for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Fans across the country can gather at top stadiums and venues to watch the game, enjoy exciting activities and even meet local football legends.

This unique event includes a mix of local highlights, with some cities offering exclusive locker room tours or the incredible chance to watch the game from the field. Plus, there will be live music, delicious food and drinks from local businesses, making it the perfect way to enjoy the big game with friends and family.

To make it even more special, NFL legends such as Tiki Barber, Jason Witten and Marshall Falk will be hosting the festivities in each city, adding even more star power to the celebration.

For more information and ticket details, visit verizonfanfest.com.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY VERIZON.