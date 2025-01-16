Lux & Ivy to be featured at upcoming Boutique Bargain Bash event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you’re looking for high-quality vintage clothing, Lux & Ivy has you covered.

The locally owned shop offers vintage, secondhand and sustainable clothing that’s been well taken care of.

Lux & Ivy Owner, Sara Baldwin, says each item is unique in its own way.

A lot of the items in the store are from local community members.

“I have people reach out all the time with their own personal collections,” Baldwin said. “So I’ll go directly to them, or they’ll come to me, so I purchase a lot of the pieces from people directly.”

Lux & Ivy will be one of the shops attending the upcoming Boutique Bargain Bash event.

It will be held on Jan. 18 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Baldwin says she’s taking a lot of items that will be great for spring.

“A lot of this stuff is really super marked down,” Baldwin said. “So there are really super great deals you can get this Saturday.”

Baldwin is excited to have Lux & Ivy in a new location.

“We are inside the Factory Arts District which is this big building that has lots of different Art Studios and retail on the first floor,” Baldwin said. “This studio is called the Dream House.”

Dream House includes Lux & Ivy, Royal River Vintage and Beautiful Flyaway Vintage.

The three shops share the space together.

“So you have three different collections to shop from,” Baldwin said. “Starting March 1, we’ll be open every Saturday and we’re always open on First Fridays because that’s our big event here at Factory Arts District.”

If you would like more information about Lux & Ivy, click here.