Watch out for these pet health hazards during the holiday season

Thanksgiving is a time for people to come together and enjoy a meal.

All that commotion can also cause issues when it comes to pets, food left out in the open, and lots of visitors being some of the bigger issues.

Tom Dock with Noah’s Animal Hospital shares some of his biggest things to look out for for your pets this year.

Holiday Feasts and Our Pets:

1. The holidays are times for gathering with family and friends and celebrating. However, while everyone wants to have a good time, there are a FEW things to remember when it comes to our holiday feasts and our pets!

2. As you plan your holiday parties and dinners, remember that fatty foods (like ham, the skin of chicken and turkey) should be on the naughty list for your pet. Likewise, be sure to dispose of any carcasses in a secure container, preferably behind a sturdy door! You will be amazed at how creative or destructive a pet can be when they are trying to reach food!

3. Fatty foods can predispose pets to pancreatitis, a painful inflammation of the pancreas. Certain breeds are predisposed (like Schnauzers, Yorkies, Dachshunds and sled dog breeds) and should be watched more carefully. Treatment often includes hospitalization and may include a permanent diet change!

4. Stay away from bones…especially poultry bones. While it might be fun to watch your pet gnaw on the drumstick, cooked poultry bones are brittle and can break off into sharp pieces capable of piercing the stomach or intestine. This will lead to a severe case of sepsis!

5. Other food items that must be kept from your pets include foods with excessive garlic and spices. Many of us like the flavor of garlic, but members of the Allium genus of foods, including onions, leeks and chives, are dangerous to our pets. Anemia due to damage of the red blood cells, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea are common signs and symptoms. More severe cases include rapid heart rate and respiratory rate or even collapse.

6. Chocolate is a common concern as one of the ingredients, theobromine, along with the caffeine in chocolate, can cause mild signs, like vomiting or diarrhea, to more severe issues such as heart arrhythmias and seizures. One ounce of milk chocolate per pound of body weight is enough to cause a lethal dose in dogs.

a. While milk chocolate is problematic, dark chocolate and semi-sweet, baking chocolates and cocoa powder are much more dangerous.

7. Xylitol is an artificial sweetener found in many gums, candies, baked goods, and even toothpaste and other oral products. This can cause a sudden drop in your dog’s glucose levels, leading to a hypoglycemic crisis. In some pets, xylitol can actually cause liver injury or failure.

8. Don’t like that fruitcake? DO NOT give it to your dog…the grapes, raisins and currants could cause acute kidney failure. Affected dogs will develop vomiting/diarrhea to the point of dehydration.

9. Help prevent issues by firmly explaining the “food rules” to your guests so that little Fluffy doesn’t use her puppy dog eyes to beg for some table scraps. Clean up the table and counters promptly (many pets learn to “counter surf”) and ensure trash is secure.

10. If you can’t help yourself and want to give in to the puppy dog eyes, consider small amounts of white meat turkey, green beans or carrots. Remember, your teacup Yorkie does not need 8 ounces of turkey!!

11. Have your veterinarian’s number handy as well as the number of your closest animal emergency facility. If you are concerned about anything your pet has encountered during the holidays or the upcoming winter months, call your veterinarian for advice rather than asking questions in your social media feed!