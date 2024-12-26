Creston Intermediate Middle School teacher wins WISH-TV’s Golden Apple Award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV celebrates extraordinary teachers in central Indiana with the WISH-TV Golden Apple Award.

The award comes with a $2,000 cash prize from Western Governor’s University (WGU), a trophy, a school supply shopping spree to Teachers’ Treasures, and a surprise visit from the News 8 team with help from WGU Indiana.

On Thursday, Reporter Hanna Mordoh joined “Life.Style.Live!” Host Cody Adams to talk about the award, and introduce the Dec. 2024 winner.

December’s Golden Apple Award winner is Mrs. Angela Grace, a teacher from Creston Intermediate Middle School in Warren Township.

Creston is the home of the Cyclones, where there’s a sea of students and a flood of nominators for Grace to win the WISH-TV Golden Apple Award. She received almost 50 nominations.

Grace, better known as “Coco” by friends, colleagues, and students, started off as just a parent whose four kids attended school in the district. Now, she teaches STEM for seventh and eighth graders at the same school her children attend.

For the past three years, Grace has been going to school and is in the Transition to Teaching program in Warren Township. She’s set to graduate the program in August 2025.

Grace also cares for kids at her church by serving as youth director. At school, she helps run the robotics club and science Olympiad, and is helping start up the drone program.

Students say her class is always active. From dissecting sheep brains, to building houses with popsicle sticks, she keeps students on their toes.

Along with Grace’s mom, WGU and the News 8 team went to surprise her in her classroom. After receiving the $2,000 check, she immediately burst into tears. “I guess my students love me,” were her first words. Through tears of joy, Grace watched the video message from her students and fellow staff.

She hopes other people can learn from her story.

Click here to nominate a deserving teacher for the Golden Apple Award!