Don’t miss IndyCar’s Sonsio Grand Prix at IMS

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH)– It’s race day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway!

The NTT IndyCar Series will hit the road course Saturday afternoon for the Sonsio Grand Prix.

Fans still have an opportunity to head to the track, grab a seat in the stands or on a spectator mound, and watch the stars of IndyCar battle it out before on-track activity moves to the oval.

The Sonsio Grand Prix begins at 3:30 p.m.

Will Power and Scott Dixon have a history of dominating the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course but last year’s winner, Alex Palou, will start from the pole.

IMS President Doug Boles says Saturday’s event is a great way to get younger people interested in the sport.

“If you’re a fan, a parent, you come in, you get a GA ticket, sit on the spectator mounds. You can bring all those 15 and under — you can pack them in your car and bring them in for free. We want this to be family-friendly. We want it to be easy for families to come and you can bring your own cooler, too, if you’d like.”

Tickets for the Sonsio Grand Prix and other Month of May activities can be purchased at IMS.com.