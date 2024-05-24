Dylan Sprouse to serve as Indy 500 grand marshal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Actor Dylan Sprouse is joining the list of Hollywood stars to serve as grand marshal of the Indianapolis 500.

As grand marshal, Sprouse will give the command for drivers to report to their cars during pre-race ceremonies. He will also walk the Indy 500 red carpet.

Like many celebrities at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” Sprouse has an Indiana connection that makes him “an ideal grand marshal for the Indy 500,” according to Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles.

His upcoming film “The Duel,” was filmed at several Indiana locations. The film, directed by Justin Matthews and Luke Spencer Roberts, centers on two modern friends who decide to settle their differences with an old-school duel.

“The energy and excitement Dylan brings to his on-screen roles will be evident to both spectators at the track and everyone watching…as he commands drivers to their cars,” Boles added.

Sprouse will be joined at the race by his wife, Victoria Secret supermodel Barbara Palvin Sprouse, as well as other “The Duel” cast members, including Maria Gabriela de Faria and Hart Denton.

“The Duel” cast and crew plan to hold their world premiere for the film in Indianapolis in July.

Visit ims.com to purchase tickets for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26.

