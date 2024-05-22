Father and son carry on Indy 500 tradition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Putting pedal power to the test, this father and son duo share a special race day tradition.

Around 8 a.m. on the Sunday of the Indy 500, Aaron and Parker Moody start their journey to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from their home on Meridian-Kessler. The pair can be seen in special-order t-shirts and backpacks filled with drinks and snacks.

The two, will then head toward the canal path to Riverside Park, where other cyclists will join them along the path to 16th street.

The Moody duo started this tradition back in 2019, which Aaron Moody says is a magical day. Aaron took his son, Parker to his first race in 2015 when he was just 4 years old.

“It’s one of our favorites of the whole year. There’s lots of organization that help you bike in as well,” Aaron said. “So, they make it easy for you to pedal and Park.org is fantastic, and that’s in tune with Momentum Indy. So, that’s a great summer event.”

To hear more about the Moody’s tradition, watch the interview with News 8’s Scott Sander above.

