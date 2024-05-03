Harrison Center teams up with IMS for Porch Party Indy Kick-off

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis art collective wants the city to get in the racing spirit for the Month of May.

The Harrison Center is hosting its annual Porch Party Indy Kick-off alongside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

During the event, visitors can expect food trucks and live music. The nonprofit will also be handing out “Porch Party” kits containing various racing-themed flags and other decorations.

Cierra Johnson a Creative Placemaking Fellow and Studio Artist for the arts group says their goal is to activate the city.

“We really want to encourage people to porch,” Johnson said. “To get out and know their community and know their neighbors.”

Throughout May, The Harrison Center and IMS are encouraging people to decorate their homes and submit them to the official Indy 500 Porch Party Contest. Judges will pick the top three best-decorated houses.

The celebration also falls on the center’s “Open Studio Night” and monthly “First Friday” event, where people can view works by various artists from across the city.

Exhibits like, “May We All” and “Full Throttle” all feature racing or Indianapolis themes. Most of the other displays feature art made in or by Indianapolis arts.

In the group’s City Gallery is a show called “Porch Party Indy,” matching Friday’s event.

“All of these artists are majority from outside of the building,” Johnson said. “They’ve all made a variety of paintings and sculpture pieces that center around porching and Indianapolis history. Everything in the gallery that people can see is place-based.”

Other activities on Friday include a race pennant-decorating class and a mocktail bar on the center’s rooftop.

The Porch Party Kick-off runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.