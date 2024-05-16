Phillip Phillips to perform ‘God Bless America’ ahead of Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — American musician and singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips will perform “God Bless America” at the pre-race ceremonies for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

“The performance of ‘God Bless America,’ on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, is one of the most important tributes to our country and is an often-heard tradition of the pre-race ceremonies,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Adding Phillip and his voice to the pre-race festivities will round out his weekend of participating in the ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ after having been in the 500 Festival parade and performing at The Vogue the night before the race.”

Phillips is a former “American Idol” winner. He is best known for his melodic radio hit, “Home,” which launched him to fame in 2012. Shortly after, Phillips released his first full length album, “The World From The Side Of The Moon,” followed by “Behind The Light” and brought together by his third release, “Collateral.”

WISH-TV’s live pre-race coverage ahead of the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will begin at 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 26. Fans can purchase tickets online at ims.com.