Home/Crime Watch 8, Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/77-year-old arrested in deadly Bartholomew County stabbing

Top Video

77-year-old arrested in deadly Bartholomew County stabbing

by:
Posted:

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An arrest has been in a deadly double Bartholomew County stabbing.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, 77-year-old James Mee has been taken into custody.

On Tuesday, officers received a call of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Scott Street in Hope, Indiana.

The department said at least one person is dead and a second person was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said there is no danger to the public.

Mee faces preliminary charges for murder and domestic battery.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Tuesday’s business headlines

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Read the Full Article

1 killed, 1 injured in Bartholomew County crash

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The person injured was flown to Indianapolis for treatment of injuries.
Read the Full Article

Humane Society of Hamilton County affected by water advisory, needs bottled water

by: Demie JohnsonDemie Johnson /

I

The humane society which is located at 1721 Pleasant Street in Noblesville.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Tuesday’s business headlines

Top Video /

1 killed, 1 injured in Bartholomew County crash

Top Video /

Humane Society of Hamilton County affected by water advisory, needs bottled water

Top Video /

One more nice day before rain returns

Weather Blog /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.