77-year-old arrested in deadly Bartholomew County stabbing

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An arrest has been in a deadly double Bartholomew County stabbing.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, 77-year-old James Mee has been taken into custody.

On Tuesday, officers received a call of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Scott Street in Hope, Indiana.

The department said at least one person is dead and a second person was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said there is no danger to the public.

Mee faces preliminary charges for murder and domestic battery.