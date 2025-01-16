Transportation expert shares updates from 40th Annual Florida RV Super Show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, Transportation Expert Mike Caudill shared exciting updates from the 40th Annual Florida RV Super Show in Tampa, Florida.

One of the key takeaways from the show is the growing popularity of towable units, which now make up 80% of the RV market. These affordable travel trailers range from $20,000 to $30,000 and serve as a perfect entry point for newcomers. With options like teardrop campers, pop-ups and fifth wheels—some with added features like garages—there’s something for every RV enthusiast.

Another exciting trend is the growing demand for smaller, more versatile RVs. Class B motorhomes, which have recently gained traction for off-roading, offer adventurers the flexibility to explore highways and rugged terrains.

On the more luxurious side, Class A motorhomes like the “London Air”, which start under a million dollars, provide opulent travel experiences for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and style.

For those curious about exploring the RV lifestyle, Mike recommends checking out GoRVing.com, which offers helpful resources and information on upcoming RV shows nationwide.

For Hoosiers looking to dive into the wide world of RVs, The Ft. Wayne RV show will be coming to the city from Jan. 30 through Feb. 2. The event will take place at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Click here for more information about the upcoming show.