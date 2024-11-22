A breezy start to the season’s first snow event

THURSDAY

Snow showers are likely, primarily after 2 PM. Highs will reach the low 30s, but gusty west-southwest winds up to 35 mph will make it feel even colder. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible, with heavier bursts potentially creating slick spots on bridges and overpasses during the afternoon commute.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Snow showers will transition to a mix of rain and snow after midnight before tapering off to scattered flurries. Lows will hover in the low 30s. Northwest winds will remain breezy, with gusts up to 30 mph. New snow accumulation will be light, less than half an inch, mainly on grassy surfaces. Be cautious of icy patches, especially on elevated roadways.

FRIDAY

Scattered rain and snow showers will persist into the morning but taper off by midday. Highs will climb into the low 40s, with west-northwest winds gusting up to 25 mph. Little to no additional snow accumulation is expected, but cloudy skies will keep the day feeling chilly.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy skies and calm conditions will dominate the evening. Lows will settle into the mid-30s. Winds will weaken but remain out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy skies will prevail, with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be light, around 5 to 10 mph, creating a seasonably cool day.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy and calm overnight, with lows in the mid-30s. Winds will become nearly calm, providing a quiet night across the region.

SUNDAY

A warmer day with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s. Light south winds will increase slightly through the afternoon, with gusts up to 15 mph. A pleasant end to the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clouds will thicken, bringing a 50% chance of rain overnight. Lows will dip into the upper 40s, with south-southwest winds gusting to around 15 mph.

7 DAY FORECAST

Temperatures will remain chilly as snow showers persist tonight and into Friday morning. Highs will gradually climb over the weekend, reaching the mid-40s on Saturday and the mid-50s by Sunday. The warming trend continues into Monday, with highs in the mid-50s, but rain chances return late Sunday night into Monday. By midweek, expect cooler conditions to settle in, with highs near 40 on Wednesday and Thursday. A chance for light snow showers lingers Wednesday night into Thursday as a strong low-pressure system moves through, potentially delivering the first measurable snowfall of the season.