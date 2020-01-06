Home/Latest News, Local, News, Top Video, Weather, Weather Blog/A mild start to the week with sunshine!

A mild start to the week with sunshine!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Skies are clear with clouds gradually increasing through the afternoon! Partly sunny skies take us through the day with highs warming to the mid-40s. Monday night lows will fall to the upper 20s.

Another mild day Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s with partly cloudy skies. It gets a bit colder with a quick blast of colder air midweek with highs Wednesday cooling to the lower 30s.

By Thursday, highs should rebound to the upper 40s to near 50 with shower chances increasing during the afternoon. Showers likely through the day Friday with highs in the mid-50s. This weekend, we keep in the chance of showers and a light mix of rain and snow through Sunday. Highs will cool to the 30s then rebound to the 40s Sunday afternoon.

