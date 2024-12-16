A Monday Jolt: The Coffee Haus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Guggman Haus Brewing Company has expanded its offerings to include a cozy coffee shop that has quickly become a favorite spot for both coffee lovers and beer enthusiasts. The Coffee Haus provides a welcoming atmosphere where visitors can enjoy a hot drink or a cold beer all in one place.

“All Indiana Reporter” Marlee Thomas spoke with Coffee Haus Manager Kelly Jones about the charming coffee shop and sampled some of shop’s holiday sips.

The shop’s menu is as diverse as its offerings, with hot drinks like the seasonal Holly Jolly Latte, which features a house-made gingerbread syrup, and the fan-favorite Marshmallow Dream Latte, made with white chocolate and toasted marshmallow syrup. For those with a sweet tooth, the coffee shop partners with local bakeries, such as Circle City Sweets, to offer baked goods like bacon cheddar scones and gluten-free coffee cakes.

Guggman Haus Brewing’s outdoor patio and beer garden are also a highlight, offering customers a chance to sip their drinks in the fresh air when the weather is nice. Inside, the cozy, cabin-like atmosphere provides the perfect setting for enjoying a warm beverage on cold days.

Whether you’re stopping by for a morning coffee or winding down with a late-night beer, The Coffee Haus at Guggman Haus Brewing is the perfect place to relax, study, or catch up with friends.