I Love to Read: ‘7th Seal’ by Michael Ruggiero

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH) – On Monday, Michael Ruggiero joined us on “All Indiana” to discuss his first book, “7th Soul.”

In “7th Soul,” Coby is born with seven souls inside her body, which help her at critical and extraordinary moments in her life. This culminates in Coby going on a mission assigned by the Pentagon to stop criminals intent on destabilizing the world economy.

The central protagonist in the story is a Lebanese Puerto Rican woman. “It was important for me to make [the lead] a woman and, secondly, a woman of color,” Ruggiero said.

When asked about how he got started writing “7th Soul,” Ruggiero explained that the book initially started as a screenplay, “I entered the screenplay into a contest. There were 3,000 entries, and I came up number 30. So I thought, well, somebody likes the story.”

When inquiring how to get producers to look at his script, the feedback Ruggiero received was to write a book.

“So I wrote the book, and then they said, ‘Write a sequel.’ So I wrote the sequel, and I wrote a trilogy.”

“7th Seal” by Michael Ruggiero (WISH Photo/Emily Reuben)

According to Ruggiero, the second book will be titled “7th Soul Apocalypse,” and the third will be “7th Soul Captain,” focusing on artificial intelligence.

Mike Ruggiero is a co-owner of Perennial Pictures Film Corporation, where he produced, with his two partners, 14 television specials and a feature. The Philadelphia native founded ALL TV Services, a communication consulting firm, in 1983.

To learn more about Ruggiero and his new trilogy, visit www.the7thsoul.com.

.