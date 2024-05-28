Amicia and Cody tap into their acting skills

Darrin Murrell, the associate artistic director for Actors Theatre of Indiana, is getting ready to announce the much-anticipated lineup for the 2024-2025 season.

This unveiling promises theater fans an exciting glimpse into the upcoming shows and performances that will grace the stage.

It’s an opportunity for audiences to get excited about the upcoming year of captivating storytelling and artistic expression.

In addition to revealing the new season, Murrell also introduced an innovative event known as the DIY Lab Series, scheduled for June 8.

This event offers a unique chance for aspiring playwrights and theater lovers to get insights directly from industry professionals.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the intricate process of crafting a play for the stage, making it an invaluable experience for anyone with a passion for theater and storytelling.