Ashlee Keating talks new holiday single, acting career and LGBTQ+ advocacy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – “All Indiana” Host Felicia Michelle spoke with Pop Star Ashlee Keating about her new holiday single, acting career and advocacy. Keating is a Billboard-charting music artist, actress and content creator.

Recently, Keating released a new festive single, “Nice and Naughty.”

Known for her powerful performances, Keating made her Broadway debut at just six years old, and her career has only grown since.

Keating’s passion for performing started early, singing on a local TV show at the age of three. Later, she would star in the independent film “The Mint,” playing a small-town girl with big dreams. The role allowed Keating to showcase her music, with original tracks featured on the soundtrack.

In addition to her thriving career, Keating is an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, sharing that she has a few family members in the community. “Being an ally and an activist in the community and anything I can do to spread love, truth and happiness… that’s just a huge part of me,” she said.

Keating’s new holiday track, “Nice N Naughty,” is a fun and playful song about balancing good and bad during the holiday season.

When she’s not performing or recording, Keating enjoys spending time with her Pomeranian, Coco, and indulging in simple pleasures like hanging out with friends and going to the beach.

Nice N Naughty is available now, and fans can expect more exciting projects from Ashlee Keating in 2025.