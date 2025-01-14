Tasty Takeout: Bar Cardinale at the Omni Severin Hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you’re looking for a fresh, exciting dining experience in Indianapolis, look no further than Bar Cardinale at the Omni Severin Hotel. Executive Chef Jason Rehbock is leading the charge, bringing local, innovative flavors to the table.

“All Indiana” Hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams pose with Executive Chef Jason Rehbock. (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

At Bar Cardinale, you’ll find an ever-evolving menu packed with locally sourced ingredients, like the delectable heritage pork tomahawk served with black garlic aioli and marinated Castelvetrano olives—beautiful and flavorful. Chef Rehbock’s commitment to fresh, quality ingredients shines through in every dish, ensuring an unforgettable meal.

For fans of elevated flavors, don’t miss the anchovy-infused dishes—a trend returning to popularity in American dining. These savory offerings, like the anchovy-topped toast with whipped “angel eggs,” are perfect examples of how Bar Cardinale is reintroducing classic ingredients in a modern way.

Dessert lovers will adore the sugar pie, a rich, cheesecake-like treat drizzled with caramel sauce and orange supreme—decadent and perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth.

Whether popping in for a casual dinner or celebrating a special occasion, Bar Cardinale offers an inviting atmosphere. Reservations aren’t necessary—walk in and enjoy.