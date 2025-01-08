Out & About With Barney: start your fitness journey in Indiana’s outdoors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The start of a new year is the perfect time to focus on health and well-being. Whether you’re new to exercise or simply looking to add variety to your routine, hiking offers an easy and effective way to get moving.

In this segment of “Out & About With Barney,” Barney Wood visits trails at Brown County State Park and Morgan Monroe State Forest to kickstart his health journey for the year.

Starting your fitness journey doesn’t need to be intimidating. Begin with small, realistic goals like a 5-minute walk and gradually increase your time as you become more comfortable. The Mayo Clinic recommends aiming for 150 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week, so starting with short walks and building from there is a great approach.

Indiana is home to numerous state parks, forests, and trails—many of which are free or very affordable. Whether you’re looking for a leisurely walk, a challenging hike or a biking adventure, there’s something for everyone. Visit the Department of Natural Resources or Visit Indiana to explore more outdoor opportunities in your area.