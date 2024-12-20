Cafe Patachou opens in Fishers

34°
Cafe Patachou opens a new location in Fishers
by: Marlee Thomas
FISHERS (WISH) – Café Patachou is now open in Fishers.

The restaurant opened its eighth location in the Nickel Plate District in Fishers.

The local café offers breakfast and lunch options for customers.

Marlee Thomas spoke with the Marketing Director, Maddy Dickerson, who says they’re so excited to be part of the Fishers community.

“We’re situated so nicely along the Nickel Plate Trail,” said Dickerson. “We’re really excited for warmer months because we’re going to have two patios.”

One of the patios is by the entrance and the other patio is on the other side of the building.

“So people can walk along the trail and pop-in for brunch,” said Dickerson. “They can sit on the patio and have a nice view of the trail and people walking by.”

Café Patachou offers a variety of breakfast and lunch options.

A few of the most popular items on the menu include omelettes, the house roasted turkey club, the Cuban breakfast and cinnamon toast.

If you would like more information about Cafe Patachou, click here.

