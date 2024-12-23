Chris Bowers brings laughter and positivity to Indianapolis with performance at Helium Comedy Club on Dec. 23

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comedian and Motivational Speaker Chris Bowers is performing at the Helium Comedy Club on Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Bowers joined “All Indiana” Host Cody Adams and Reporter Marlee Thomas on Monday to discuss the show.

Bowers, dressed in a vibrant blue, eye-catching outfit, explained that his style is about attracting fun, positive people.

As a motivational speaker, Bowers encourages people to focus on the positives in life. “I think that every day, four good things happen to you, and four bad things happen,” he said. “You can choose to focus on the negatives, but I choose to focus on the positives.”

Tickets for tonight’s show are available for $25 at Helium Comedy Club. For more information, visit the club’s website.