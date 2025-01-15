Cracker Barrel undergoes new renovations and adds menu items

FISHERS, (WISH-TV) – Cracker Barrel in Fishers now has a new look.

Guests will notice new menu items and a new design on the inside.

Cracker Barrel Chief Restaurant and Retail Operations Officer, Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer, says they’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback on the improvements.

“We’re on a multi-year strategic journey to renovate and refine our brand, and part of that is what you’re seeing today,”Spillyards-Schaefer said. “We’re updating our retail store and our dining room to better fit the needs of our guests.”

Some of the new renovations inside the Fishers Cracker Barrel include new paint colors and flooring.

Spillyards-Schaefer says they put a lot of thought into the new features.

“We wanted to keep what’s most special about Cracker Barrel because we love our brand,” Spillyards-Schaefer said. “But we just wanted to lighten it up and freshen it up and update it a little bit.”

There are also new menu items to try at Cracker Barrel as well.

Some of these items are exclusive to Indiana.

“We have our spicy shrimp and grits and meatloaf sliders,” Spillyards-Schaefer said. “We also have our new hand-battered chicken tenders but with all of these different sauces that you can try.”

The onion petals are also a new addition to the menu.

Guests can find those specific menu items at 12 locations across the Indianapolis market.

“We started here in Indy with this meu test because this is such an important market to us,” Spillyards-Schaefer said. “We’ve been here for over 30 years.”

Cracker Barrel also added booths inside the restaurant and a large community table as well.

“Cracker Barrel has always been a place to gather with large groups of friends and family,” Spillyards-Schaefer said. “So they’re really enjoying our large community table.”