Bring in 2025 with Elton, Billy, Barry and Craig A. Meyer at Feinstein’s in Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday, Craig Meyer, a Broadway veteran and celebrated performer, visited the “All Indiana” studio to discuss his upcoming New Year’s Eve performance.

On New Year’s Eve, Meyer will ring in the new year with a musical celebration covering hits from the most iconic artists of the 70s: Elton John, Billy Joel and Barry Manilow.

The talented singer and pianist will take the stage at Feinstein’s at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, Indiana for the event “ELTON BILLY & BARRY – THEY WRITE THE SONGS.”

Now in its third year at Feinstein’s, the show is a fun and nostalgic journey through the best of these legendary artists. Meyer has carefully crafted a setlist that flows seamlessly, weaving in personal anecdotes from his own career alongside classic hits like “Piano Man,” “Copacabana,” and “Benny and the Jets.” With Meyer’s vocal prowess and expert piano chops, he brings these songs to life in a way that celebrates their enduring legacy.

ELTON BILLY & BARRY – THEY WRITE THE SONGS

DOORS OPEN at 5:30 p.m. and SHOW STARTS at 7:30 p.m.

$25 FOOD and BEVERAGE Minimum per guest

Cabaret Seating – All seats at the table are for sale. Buying one seat does NOT secure the table.

Cabaret Service – You should arrive early if you wish to have dinner, as dinner is served from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. once the show has begun, options are limited to drinks and dessert.

You should arrive early if you wish to have dinner, as dinner is served from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. once the show has begun, options are limited to drinks and dessert.

The tickets for the show are almost sold out, so act fast if you are interested! Tickets can be purchased online here.