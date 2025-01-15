National Archives requests assistance to preserve cursive handwriting in historic documents

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, “All Indiana” Hosts Cody Adams and Felicia Michelle faced off to see who has the best cursive handwriting.

In an age where cursive handwriting is becoming less common in schools, the National Archives is taking action to preserve and make historical documents more accessible to future generations. Many vital records, including the founding documents of the United States, were written in cursive. The archives are seeking help to transcribe these valuable documents.

With the decline of cursive instruction in classrooms, the National Archives aims to bridge the gap by transcribing handwritten documents into a more accessible, modern format. This will ensure that school children of today can still learn from these significant historical texts and continue to understand their cultural importance.

For more information on how to get involved, click here.