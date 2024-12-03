Revamp your winter skincare routine with expert tips from a leading dermatologist

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – With colder weather moving in, it’s the ideal time to reassess how you take care of your skin. We spoke with top Dermatologist Dr. Nkem Ugonabo, M.D., M.P.H., for tips on how to keep your skin glowing during these cold winter months.

“Winter is the perfect time to sort of refresh and remind ourselves of the importance of skin health,” Dr. Ugonabo said.

She made the following recommendations for a balanced winter skincare routine:

Focus on hydration by switching from a light moisturizer to heavier creams

Make sure to wear broad spectrum of at least SPF 30 or higher

If you have any specific skin concerns, visit a dermatologist for advice

“I think people think skincare has to be complicated. But even me as a dermatologist, I like to keep it simple,” Dr. Ugonabo said.

Dr. Ugonabo also shared advice on non-invasive treatments that will take your skin to the next level. “Lasers are really popular during the winter and can definitely be helpful in refreshing, and giving a nice flow on your skin.”