Devour Indy is here and HC Tavern is ready to serve!

by: Divine Triplett
Devour Indy has kicked off, and food lovers all around the city are in for a treat!

We had the pleasure of chatting with Chef Matt Wahl from HC Tavern, one of the participating restaurants in this year’s event.

Chef Matt shared some exciting details about the special menu they’ve prepared for Devour Indy.

If you’re a fan of great food, this is your chance to enjoy some of the best dishes HC Tavern has to offer.

Chef Matt and his team are ready to serve up something delicious that you won’t want to miss.

So, whether you’re looking for a night out or just want to try something new, make sure to check out HC Tavern during Devour Indy.

It’s the perfect time to explore the local dining scene and enjoy some amazing meals at a great value!

