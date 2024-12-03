Expert shares tips avoid scams on Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is the perfect time for Americans to reflect on the importance of giving back to those in need. However, with so many options out there, it’s crucial to ensure that your donation goes to a legitimate and effective organization. Michael Thatcher, CEO of Charity Navigator, shares valuable tips on how to give wisely this season.

As folks gear up to donate, it’s important to be vigilant. Scammers have become increasingly sophisticated, making it easy to unknowingly donate to fraudulent organizations. Thatcher recommends safety tips such as doing research before giving funds to an organization, checking the organization’s rating online and being cautious with links.

Though some try to abuse the goodwill of others, Michael reinforces the importance of giving back. “The nonprofit sector in our country is really the safety net for our society,” Michael said. “…The nonprofits and the charities step up where a lot of government systems fail or corporations aren’t able to provide services.”

To learn more about Charity Navigator, visit www.charitynavigator.org.