Fashion and mental health: how clothes impact your emotional well-being

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Fashion is more than just a way to express style—it’s also a powerful tool for boosting mental health and confidence. According to Jennifer Heinen, a fashion psychologist, the clothes we wear can significantly impact our emotional well-being.

The relationship between fashion and mental health is deeper than many realize. Heinen explains that our clothing choices influence how we see ourselves and how others perceive us. Research shows that wearing clothes associated with confidence can reduce anxiety and improve emotional regulation.

Clothing is also an important form of self-expression, helping individuals convey their identity and emotions.

Heinen suggests choosing clothes that align with your goals and values, which can open doors to new opportunities.

For those struggling with mental health, fashion can be a way to feel more empowered, especially during the winter months when seasonal changes can lead to feelings of isolation or sadness. Heinen recommends starting small, such as choosing clothing that brings comfort or makes you smile.

Heinen encourages people to embrace fashion as a tool for emotional well-being, reminding us that it’s not about trends but connecting with what makes us feel authentic and strong.