Fathers and Families Center ‘All-Star Dads’ program provides dads with more support

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For over 30 years, the Fathers and Families Center has been committed to equipping fathers in Central Indiana with the skills and resources to support their families and contribute to their communities.

On Thursday, “All Indiana” host Cody Adams spoke with Fathers and Families Center President and CEO Larry Smith about a new initiative made to help fathers who work during the day and the 14 men who received their GED Certification through the Fathers and Families Center in partnership with Warren Township.

“It’s huge because it sets an example for their children,” Smith said. “We understand that when fathers are involved with their children, they are less likely to be involved with the juvenile justice system; they are more likely to do better in school and exhibit prosocial behavior.”

“We just want to ensure fathers have every opportunity to engage positively with their children.”

The center also emphasizes workforce development, providing fathers with training and certification in high-demand fields, including skilled trades.

Recently, the nonprofit launched “All-Star Dads,” a new two-week program from 6-8 p.m. that accommodates fathers who work during the day.

The All-Star Dads program emphasizes that being an active father involves more than just financial support. “As I like to say, there are presents that you can give, but more importantly is your presence,” said Smith. “We want to make sure that fathers are there and engaged with their children.”

To learn more the Fathers and Families Center All-Star Dads program, visit fathersandfamiliescenter.org.