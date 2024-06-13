Felicia Michelle joins All Indiana as cohost

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Life.Style.Live! and All Indiana are excited to add Felicia Michelle to their hosting team. Starting her role on Monday, June 17th, Felicia will co-host Life.Style.Live! at 10 a.m., Life.Style.Live! at 12 p.m., and All Indiana at 4 p.m.

Felicia comes to Life.Style.Live! and All Indiana from her previous position as a Morning Anchor and Reporter at WNDU-TV in South Bend, Indiana. With her experience in broadcast journalism, Felicia brings a wealth of expertise to her new role.

Felicia’s background includes serving as a digital content producer and reporter at KSLA in Shreveport, Louisiana, as well as a morning anchor and producer.

Her journey in broadcast and communications began during her time at Glassboro High School in New Jersey, where she was involved in the television production program. She furthered her skills at The Pennsylvania State University, focusing on writing, reporting, editing, and camera operations.

Felicia interned at Fox 5 in Washington, D.C., gaining experience in a Top 10 market newsroom. With her diverse background and bubbly personality, Felicia Michelle is excited to contribute to Life.Style.Live! and All Indiana, while bringing engaging content to viewers.