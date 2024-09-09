Finding Our Sense of Place in Madison County

Rev. Todd Jay Leonard is excited to announce the upcoming screening of his latest documentary, Finding Our Sense of Place in Madison County, as part of the Indiana Humanities Unearthed Film Tour.

The documentary will be shown during Camp Chesterfield’s Spirit Fest on Saturday, September 21, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Woods. Admission to the screening is complimentary for festival ticket holders.

As a resident of Camp Chesterfield, Rev. Leonard will also serve as the moderator for the Q&A session following the Indiana Humanities screening of the Unearthed Films.

This session will provide attendees with the opportunity to engage with Rev. Leonard and explore the themes of the film, which highlights the rich history and cultural significance of Madison County.

The documentary offers a unique perspective on how individuals connect with their environment and the broader community. Take a look at the full interview above to learn more information.