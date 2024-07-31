Gen Con 2024 rolls into the Circle City this week

Neal Hoffman, CEO of FanRoll, is joining this year’s Gen Con, known as The Best Four Days in Gaming™. Gen Con, the largest annual event for tabletop gaming and culture in North America, takes place in Indianapolis, IN.

Each year, gamers and fans gather to celebrate their love for gaming, enjoying a wide range of activities from tournaments and guest appearances to exhibit hall booths and electronic games.

Workshops, seminars, anime, art shows, auctions, and many other events also fill the schedule.

Hoffman will discuss new partnerships and licensed products with major franchises, including Dungeons and Dragons, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Other notable partnerships include CATAN, Paizo, Kobold Press, and Skybound.

In addition to these discussions, he showed us new dice, accessories, and exclusive items available only at Gen Con.

So, what are you waiting for? Take a look at the full interview above for more information!