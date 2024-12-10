A Monday Jolt: Hattie’s Coffee House

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH) – Hattie’s Coffee House, located in a charming historic farmhouse on Main Street in Whitestown, recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. The cozy coffee shop has quickly become a local favorite, offering a welcoming environment that blends nostalgia with modern comfort.

“All Indiana” host Marlee Thomas spoke with Kirra Sutton, owner of Hattie’s Coffee House, for a tour of the shop and a soothing “Snowy S’more” drink, a decadent mix of toasted marshmallows, white chocolate and cocoa powder.

“I love drawing people together, community and being with people—that really fills my cup,” Sutton said.

The shop also offers a variety of baked goods, including homemade pop tarts made by Boone County Cake Company in Lebanon, and hosts events like baby showers, bridal showers and even “Gilmore Girls” themed events.

Whether you’re popping in for a hot drink or hosting a gathering, Hattie’s Coffee House is the perfect spot to enjoy delicious food, drinks and community spirit.

For more information on Hattie’s Coffee House, visit www.hattiescoffeehouse.com.