Holiday hosting made easy with tips from Celebrity Chef Claire Robinson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The holiday season is here, and Celebrity Chef Claire Robinson is sharing her expert tips to make holiday entertaining a breeze. Whether you’re hosting a large gathering or a small family get-together, Robinson’s tips can help you save time in the kitchen and keep guests happy.

1. Upgrade to induction cooking and smart appliances

Robinson recommends upgrading your kitchen with smart appliances. She suggests trying an LG induction cooktop for its energy efficiency and precision cooking.

2. Stock your freezer for easy entertaining

Regarding holiday meals, Robinson stresses the importance of having a well-stocked freezer. You want to make sure you are prepared for any scenario, so having ice balls for cocktails or treats like ice cream cakes for the kids may serve you well. Robinson also recommends keeping savory appetizers like Farm Rich snacks on hand for quick party bites.

3. Prepare simple recipes

For those looking to simplify meal prep, Robinson recommends her cookbook, “5 Ingredient Fix: Easy, Elegant, and Irresistible Recipes.” Robinson recommends keeping recipes simple with five ingredients — plus salt, pepper and water. The cookbook offers easy, flavorful recipes that save time without sacrificing taste.