Holiday meals made easy with Cracker Barrel catering

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – With the holiday season in full swing, Cracker Barrel offers a stress-free way to enjoy a festive meal without the hassle of cooking. Dominique Dent, restaurant district manager at Cracker Barrel, visited “All Indiana” to share how Cracker Barrel can make your holidays less stressful.

Cracker Barrel’s Holiday Heat n’ Serve meals, which serve eight to ten people, are designed to take the pressure off busy hosts. The meals include mac and cheese, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy and all the traditional fixings. For those looking to add something extra, Cracker Barrel also offers a prime rib that serves four to six people.

For those worried about burnt dishes or missing ingredients, Cracker Barrel is ready to help. If you burn anything or just need a backup plan, Dent said that you should give Cracker Barrel a call. Christmas orders can be placed anytime before 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, ensuring that no matter what happens in the kitchen, you know you have a secondary meal option on standby.

In addition to its array of meal options, Cracker Barrel has remodeled its 96th Street location, along with 12 other stores in the Indianapolis area. The restaurant promises great food, hospitality and a welcoming atmosphere for diners this holiday season.

For those who prefer to dine in, Cracker Barrel’s holiday spread offers a perfect way to celebrate with loved ones without lifting a finger. With convenient pickup options from Dec. 21 through Dec. 28, the holiday meal is ready when you are.