How EQPT empowers K-12 students during National Tutoring Week

In recognition of National Tutoring Week, Amirah Vosburgh from EQPD joined the show to discuss the importance of tutoring in helping students succeed. EQPD provides high-impact, high-dose tutoring for students in grades K-12, partnering with school districts and families to offer academic support in subjects like reading and math. Vosburgh emphasized that tutoring is not just for students who are struggling but can also help students improve in areas where they want to excel further.

“Everyone to be successful needs some sort of support,” Vosburgh stated, adding that EQPD is focused on equipping students with the skills they need to thrive both academically and in life. The organization offers personalized tutoring based on assessments that identify specific areas where students need help. This targeted approach ensures that students receive the exact support they need to succeed.

Vosburgh also highlighted the importance of parental involvement, explaining how EQPD provides literacy and math toolboxes to help parents support their children’s education at home. While there is often a stigma around tutoring, she encouraged families to view it as an opportunity to help students succeed.

Vosburgh explained that tutoring with EQPD typically lasts a minimum of 12 weeks but can be extended depending on a student’s needs. The program is designed to foster a positive relationship between the tutor and the student, which is essential to achieving successful outcomes.

For more information about EQPD and National Tutoring Week, visit eqpdlearning.org.