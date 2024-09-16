I Love To Read: ‘To Live or Maybe Not’

Gary Revel joined us on All Indiana to talk about his incredible life and his memoir, To Live or Maybe Not. His life has taken many unexpected turns, from serving in the U.S. Navy to working for the U.S. government. Revel also investigated some of the most famous assassinations in history, including those of JFK, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

In his memoir, Revel reflects on the surprising events of his life, often amazed by his own experiences. In the book’s prologue, he writes, “As you read, you will come to places that you’ll say, ‘No way this could be true.’ Don’t worry, I feel the same way when I remember some things I have done in my life.”

For more information about Gary Revel, you can visit his website at garyrevel.com or follow him on social media, including Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, X, and YouTube. His memoir is also available on Amazon.