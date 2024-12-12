All Indiana Artists: Indianapolis artist LONS gives back to Boys and Girls Club

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Born and raised in Indianapolis, Alternative R&B artist LONS is using his music to help others. On Thursday, LONS joined Hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams on “All Indiana” to talk about his music and upcoming performance on Dec. 13.

When asked how he decided to start pursuing music, LONS expressed that it all began when he was a student at Lawson State in Birmingham, Alabama, playing basketball.

“I had a roommate, his name was JB, he and his cousin used to go to the studio and make music. I never knew that a normal person like myself could make music. I thought you had to be like Michael Jackson’s children or something,” LONS shared.

LONS expressed that about a year later, he was experiencing personal hardships and was inspired to write a song.

“I cried that night,” LONS said. “I got to be completely honest and transparent…I knew from that day forward that this is what I wanted to pursue.”

LONS is using his music to give back to the Boys and Girls Club. On Dec. 13. LONS is partnering with The Rare Wav to provide an immersive art and music experience titled “LONS Unreleased Vol 2.” The event will feature six immersive experiences centered around LONS and his music. The event will take place at The Rare Space at 846 N. Senate Ave from 7-9 p.m.

Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring toys and warm-weather clothing that will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club. Click here to reserve your spot.

To learn more about the artist, you can follow LONS on Instagram.