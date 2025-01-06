I Love To Read: ‘The Wrong Place’ by Tawn Parent

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis native Tawn Parent’s new book, “The Wrong Place,” is a poignant collection of poems and essays that details her family’s emotional and challenging journey as they confront their son’s rare cancer diagnosis.

On Thanksgiving morning nine years ago, Parent’s son, then 15, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, and the family found themselves thrust into the complex roles of caregivers, advocates and emotional supports. For Parent, writing the book became a way to reflect on the overwhelming and often isolating experience.

As a seasoned journalist, Parent had never ventured into creative writing before. Writing “The Wrong Place” marked a transformative shift in her career, allowing her to express the deep emotions and raw experiences she felt while her child battled a life-threatening illness. The book reflects the immense challenges her family faced navigating the complexities of the healthcare system and learning how to advocate for the treatment her son needed.

While “The Wrong Place” shares the traumatic aspects of their story, it also emphasizes hope and healing. Parent hopes the book helps other parents and individuals going through difficult moments, offering a sense of solidarity and a reminder that they are not alone.

“The Wrong Place” is available on Amazon and through Finishing Line Press.